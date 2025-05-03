Raiders Know the Value of a Quality Ground Game
The Las Vegas Raiders selected running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the NFL Draft, giving new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll the type of running back he has been accustomed to throughout his career. Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports analyzed the decision.
"It’s too early to crown Jeanty as the next [Marshawn] Lynch, who currently paces the rookie by 10,413 professional rushing yards and 85 professional touchdowns. But Jeanty’s talent and character compelled the Raiders to buck several league trends as the club awarded him the highest pick of any running back since Saquon Barkley’s second overall pick from the New York Giants," Epstein said.
"The timing, perhaps, isn’t coincidental. Raiders first-year general manager John Spytek watched what Barkley did last year in his first year with the Philadelphia Eagles, whose Super Bowl run he anchored. Spytek thought back to his own time as a University of Michigan outside linebacker and considered league wisdom on how to maximize first-round draft picks. Then he ignored it.
Epstein noted Spytek's words in the team's pre-draft press conference, explaining his thoughts on the running back position. Specifically, Spytek shared his thoughts on what a talented running back can do for a team. While their roster is better, the reigning Super Bowl champions can attest.
“I just don’t know where we got to a place where we don’t feel like running backs are valued. We just saw Saquon Barkley change the Eagles in one year, and now they had a great team around them, and it was adding an elite player. When you sit where we sit, the idea is to add elite players at any position. I don’t try to devalue any certain position," Spytek said.
There is reason to believe the Raiders will be a better team this upcoming season after addressing most of their top needs entering the offseason. In his first offseason with the team, Spytek has revamped the team's biggest weakness. While there is still work to do, plenty has been done.
While their moves in free agency were quietly efficient, after the addition of their latest draft class, Las Vegas has had a solid offseason overall.
Please follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on Jeanty!
Tell us how you feel about Jeanty when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.