Which Raiders Make Sense for Olympics, Flag Football?
As the Las Vegas Raiders are getting ready for the 2025 National Football League season, we take a look way ahead to 2028. In 2028 the summer Olympics will be held in the United States, in Los Angeles. And one of the sports that will be new in 2028 is Flag Football. That has opened many eyes for players in the NFL.
The biggest question when that news came out was if the NFL would let its players play in the Olympics in a flag football setting. And was it fair for NFL players to take other players' spots who specialize in playing flag football and are the best in the world at playing it?
On Tuesday, we found out that the NFL will be letting players play in the 2028 Summer Olympics. The only setting that the NFL players have experience flag football has been in the Pro Bowl, which is now a flag football game.
"The league announced it voted to approve potential player participation in the 2028 Summer Olympics. Flag football is scheduled to make its debut at the Los Angeles Games, and now players have the green light to try out for an Olympic team on the world's biggest sports stage," said Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports.
"Tuesday's vote, which occurred at the NFL league meetings in Eagan, Minnesota, permits any player under an NFL contract to try out for a future Olympic team, including a prospective Team USA roster, provided the NFL approves said team's health and safety standards regarding playing surfaces, athletic training and more."
"The resolution also mandates that each Olympic flag football roster can include no more than one (1) player from the same NFL team; for example, Team USA could deploy one player each from both the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs, but not multiple Cowboys or Chiefs. Tuesday's vote also included a provision for additional players -- Designated International Players -- to represent their home country, outside of the base restriction."
"The 2028 Olympic flag football competition is set to consist of six men's teams and six women's teams, each composed of 10 players per team. Those teams will square off in the 5-on-5 format currently used by NFL FLAG, the league's official flag football program."
Two players from the Raiders who should draw interest from NFL players are running back Ashton Jeanty and defensive end Maxx Crosby. Crosby is one of the best defensive players, if not the best defensive player, in the NFL. And Jeanty, once 2028 rolls around, can be a top running back in the league.
Jeanty has the kind of athletcism and hands in the passing game to be elite in flag football. Plus, he forced a lot of missed tackles in college thanks to his agility.
As for Crosby, his motor and length could make him a terror on opposing quarterbacks as the United States go for gold.
