Raiders' Brock Bowers Named to Illustrious List
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best tight ends, if not the best tight end in the National Football League, in Brock Bowers.
Bowers was drafted by the Silver and Black in the 2024 NFL Draft and it was a steal for the Raiders. Bowers then went on to have a historic season in his first year in the league. Everyone was talking about Bowers all of last season and how great he was as a rookie.
Now, Bowers is considered by many as the best tight end in football, and Bowers can even get better in his second season. All the talk has also been about how Bowers does his business in the league. If you did not know his age, you would think he was a veteran in this league. The way he does his business is something you do not usually see from a player his age.
The Raiders' offense will be something special in 2025 and years to come because of Bowers. Bowers has started a great career in Las Vegas and is only looking to get better in 2025. The Silver and Black now have a veteran quarterback in Geno Smith, and he and Bowers can start something even more special in Las Vegas.
PFF recently ranked the best NFL players under the age of 25, and they had Bowers ranked at number 14.
14. TE , Brock Bowers, Raiders
- Three-year grade: 85.4
- Snaps played since 2022: 956
- Average since 2022: 0.61
Bowers entered the 2024 NFL Draft considered as one of the best tight end prospects of all time, and his rookie season did nothing to dissuade that notion. He broke rookie tight end records for receiving yards in a season (1,194) and receptions for the position (112).
Bowers’ rookie-year excellence had him leading the position in both of those receiving categories, and he finished no worse than in the top five in yards per route run (2.02), PFF overall grade (85.1), PFF WAR (0.61) and PFF receiving grade (88.4). He quickly established himself as one of the top receiving threats at the position, and he has a lot more potential to deliver beyond his rookie season.
The Raiders will be better next season, and it is going to be fun to watch it all. It has been a great offseason for the Silver and Black, which is good for the NFL as well.
