Raiders' Ashton Jeanty Shows Fantasy Promise vs. 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to search for their first win in the preseason ahead of the 2025 NFL campaign. They fell to 0-1-1 following Week 2's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-22. However, they saw more encouraging signs this last time around compared with their first bout against the Seattle Seahawks.
In the end, record matters little in the preseason. What the Raiders and other teams are looking for in these exhibitions are building blocks and learning opportunities to perfect in practice throughout the year, especially from their young players. Quarterback Geno Smith and the rest of the starters played scarcely in both preseason games so far, but Las Vegas did get a decent look at some of their prominent players.
One of the Raiders who showed a lot of encouraging signs was running back Ashton Jeanty. Las Vegas spent its sixth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in order to acquire him, hoping that he can turn its ground game around significantly after a poor showing last season. Against the 49ers, he flashed some of the towering potential that made him one of the first prospects off the board in the 2025 draft, as well as one of the most promising players in this upcoming fantasy football season.
Ashton Jeanty showed out for the Raiders against the 49ers in preseason Week 2
Fantasy football drafters have high hopes for the Las Vegas Raiders' rookie running back, Ashton Jeanty. Although he's yet to take a real NFL snap, he's already one of the first players off the board in 2025 fantasy drafts. He currently has an average draft position of 12, sixth-highest among RBs.
His owners probably got a little nervous after his first preseason outing against the Seattle Seahawks, after he carried the ball three times for -1 yard. However, he bounced back strongly in Week 2.
Against the San Francisco 49ers, he totaled seven carries for 33 yards for an average of 4.7 per carry. He also found the end zone on a goal-line opportunity, showing off his ability to power through contact in short-yardage situations.
His best run of the game, though, came on a 13-yard rush, his longest gain of the night. On that play, he trucked through one Niners defender. Safety Ji'Ayir Brown was eventually able to bring Jeanty down, but not before the Raiders running back dragged him along for an additional five yards.
Perhaps the most important play for Jeanty's 2025 fantasy prospects came on just a two-yard pickup. That's because it was a catch on a swing pass. If Jeanty can prove that he can be a reliable receiver, and Head Coach Pete Carroll, Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly, and the rest of the Raiders' staff are willing to give him opportunities to make plays in space, his fantasy ceiling will be raised significantly.
All fantasy draft positions and stats via Fantasy Pros on a 17-game, full-PPR basis