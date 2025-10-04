Why the Raiders' Defense Is Under a Microscope
The Las Vegas Raiders have hung their hat on defense over the first four weeks of the season, as their offense continues to figure things out. This season's Raiders will likely continue to go as far as their defense takes them.
Raiders Must Match Colts' Shift
The Raiders underwent several noteworthy changes over the offseason, but the Indianapolis Colts did too. Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted a shift for the new-look Colts after the arrival of quarterback Daniel Jones.
"They've made a significant shift in their effectiveness from the offseason to now, and Daniel Jones has been right in the middle of all that. They've got good players. They've got extremely well equipped, skilled people. Tyler [Warren], the new tight end, he's their number one targeted guy. The tailback is elite,” Carroll said.
Before practice earlier this week, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham explained a few of the things he noticed about the Colts during his weekly game preparation. Graham is familiar with quarterback Daniel Jones and knows he is playing the best football of his career.
"No. I mean, he's super smart, toughness, has a natural leadership ability, and on top of that, just the mental part of it. I mean, he's always had that, and it seems like he's in a place where he's happy and he's doing well,” Graham said.
“Physically, got the arm talent, and then the added bonus of being able to move in the pocket. He's fast. I mean, when he gets out in the open field, he's fast, but the thing that I think people might underestimate, but I know about him, his toughness. He's one of the tougher football players in the NFL, and he's showing that right now."
Graham explained that the Colts' success is multifaceted, and the Raiders' response will need to be the same. Las Vegas' defense has been the team's saving grace through four games. The Raiders need Graham's defense to continue leading the way.
“But that's going to be a great challenge with the combination of their O-line, their tight ends who block, the quarterback getting them in the right checks, and the fact that they have vertical threats. So, you commit too much here, then they're running by you. So, we got to be mindful of that," Graham said.
