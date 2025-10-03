Noteworthy Addition Made to Raiders' Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders released Thursday's injury report ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. It is early in the season, but the Raiders have already sustained injuries to several players they cannot afford to lose.
After suffering a knee injury in Week 1, it has been more than evident that Brock Bowers is not himself. While still an asset, Bowers is understandably not as dominant when he is not healthy. No player is.
Bowers was listed as limited for Wednesday's practice but did not participate in Thursdays' practice. The same was the case for linebacker Brennan Jackson. Bowers not participating in practice could just be the Raiders coaching staff giving him some time off his knee, or it could be more serious.
Tight end Michael Mayer and cornerback Eric Stokes were both listed as limited for the second consecutive day. Wide receiver Justin Shorter was a limited participant after not participating in practice at all on Wednesday.
Most notably, the Raiders listed star defensive end Maxx Crosby as a limited participant after not listing him on the injury report at all on Wednesday. Any time Crosby shows up on the injury report will be noticeable. However, Crosby is all but guaranteed to be ready for action on Sunday.
Still, the Raiders are a team that cannot afford injuries and have already suffered multiple in the season's first four games. Last season, injuries derailed any hopes the Raiders may have had for a productive season, eventually leading to a 10-game losing streak.
Already on a three-game losing streak with road matchups against the Colts, and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders need all the luck they can get on the injury front. Losing Kolton Miller was a blow the Raiders may not be able to overcome.
The Raiders enter their Week 5 road matchup against the Colts with some of their best players dealing with health issues.
Raiders
TE Brock Bowers- Limited
LB Brennan Jackson-Limited
TE Michael Mayer- Limited
WR Justin Shorter- Limited
CB- Decamerion Richardson- Full
CB Eric Stokes- Limited
DE-Maxx Crosby- Limited
Colts Injury List
OLB Zaire Franklin
OT Matt Goncalves
RB Tyler Goodson
CB Kenny Moore II
WR Alec Pierce
SAF Daniel Scott
WR Michael Pittman
DT Grover Stewart
