All Eyes on the Raiders’ Defense in Must-Win Battle vs. Colts
The Las Vegas Raiders must do all they can to stop their losing streak at three games and beat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Tough Road Ahead
The Raiders' just finished a challenging first four games of the season. Things will not let up any time soon, as the Raiders have a tough slate of games on the horizon. Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham noted one specific challenge his unit will face this Sunday.
"Well, if you're playing good run defense, and we're going to be challenged this week, so each week's different. It starts with toughness, and toughness meaning controlling the line of scrimmage like Coach [Pete Carroll] talks about. How do you control line of scrimmage? Pad level, playing with extension, then after that, now you start talking about how the guys are flowing to the ball in terms of the second level defenders, having the edge set,” Graham said.
“I know it's important, but until you get all that stuff right, then you talk about gap integrity so guys can play with anticipation, be downhill, trust the other players on the field. So, it's all that tied together, but all football teams are going to talk about toughness, so you got to be able to stop the run. So, that's where it comes down to."
The Raiders' defense has performed well overall this season, as the unit has had several players play a role. Las Vegas' defense still has room for improvement, especially in the secondary. Still, the unit has continued to shine when called upon, routinely keeping the Raiders in games this season.
Graham noted there are several reasons for the unit's success early this season. Primarily, the unit has played well collectively. They must continue to do so on Sunday against a Colts offense that has had a hot start to the season. Graham knows the Raiders face a challenge.
"It's been a good collective effort. I don't want to single out guys per se, but guys that have stood out, I think Adam Butler and Maxx [Crosby]. Maxx is obvious, but we say obvious and then we don't want to give him -- I mean, Maxx is playing really good in the run game,” Graham said.
“He's playing with good extension, gap sound, takes his shots when it's time to take a shot. The second level guys, whether it's the safeties or the backers, they've been coming downhill. So, it's a collective, but you could point out to a couple individuals that are doing extremely well, but to play run defense, it's got to be a group effort. A lot of grass behind them."
