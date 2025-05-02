Few Draft Picks Fit Their Team Like Jeanty Fits Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders' inability to run the ball has been nearly as big a problem as their quarterback situation over the past two seasons. While there is plenty of blame for the Raiders' offensive woes, they have been one-dimensional since Josh Jacobs' holdout ended.
The Raiders' rushing woes did not start last season; they have been plagued by this issue for two seasons. Assuming the Raiders' offensive line improves, Jeanty should ensure that it is no longer an issue. With the addition of Jeanty and Chip Kelly, it is fair to expect an improved ground game.
Jason Katz of Pro Football Network analyzed some of the top fits around the league between the newest draftees and their respective teams. Few picks in this year's draft fit their team better than Jeanty fits the Raiders.
"Was this the best possible landing spot? No. The best landing spot is on a team that has both a vacancy at running back and a high-powered offense. The Raiders do not have a great offense. But they do have a massive void at running back that Jeanty is set to fill," Katz said.
"The Raiders were actually a very pass-first offense last year, throwing the ball 58% of the time in neutral game script. This year, they have a completely new coaching staff led by Pete Carroll, who has a history of wanting to run the football."
Katz noted the Raiders started multiple running backs last season with little success. With Jeanty in the fold, Las Vegas will likely return to an offense where one running back gets most of the carries. Jeanty is the back Pete Carroll and the Raiders need.
"At various points last season, the Raiders’ lead back was Alexander Mattison, Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, and Sincere McCormick. Barring injury, none of these guys will ever matter again. The Raiders’ key offseason signing at running back was 33-year-old Raheem Mostert. He could not be less of a threat to Jeanty," Katz said.
"In the modern NFL, three-down running backs are very hard to come by. Jeanty has all the makings of a three-down back. He will only come off the field when he is tired."
