Analyst's Take on Raiders 2025 Outlook Following NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders stuck to their guns and selected one of the best options the 2025 NFL Draft had to offer in running back Ashton Jeanty. While one man can't change the projection of the franchise, Jeanty certainly elevates the Raiders in the area that they struggled with most last season.
Having been the worst rushing team in the NFL last season, the addition of Jeanty should easily elevate that weaker side from where it stood before the draft. Not to mention the franchise brought in multiple offensive and defensive weapons to round out the outlook of the franchise.
The Raiders were active this offseason prior to the draft, fixing their quarterback issue by gaining a Top-15 quarterback in the league in Geno Smith. They also possess last season's rookie standout in tight end Brock Bowers, as well as veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who is coming into his own too.
With all the new faces joining the young core the front office has built, Las Vegas is starting to turn heads faster than anyone would have expected. In fact, analyst Nick Wright dropped his opinion on how far the Raiders can go into 2025 with their new players and new leadership.
"I think that there is a chance that next year they have the league's best tight end and the league's best running back," Wright said on First Things First. "They will certainly have far improved quarterback play... And they have an excellent head coach and a last-place schedule."
"I think the Raiders are going to be in the postseason next year," Wright said. "I think the Raiders are going to have the second best record in that division. I don't know if they'll actually be better than the Chargers, but I think they will have a better record because of the three-game strength of schedule difference between the teams."
Going into the NFL Draft, the Raiders roster outlook definitely had its flaws, but bringing in players such as Jeanty, as well as the other players with tremendous upside, the Raiders could once again see themselves fighting for a Lombardi Trophy sooner rather than later; much like the plan head coach Pete Carroll said they would do.
