BREAKING: SI's Grade of Raiders' Jack Bech Selection
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Texas Christian wide receiver Jack Bech with the No. 58 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The selection gives the Raiders a much-needed pass-catcher to join Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers. Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame graded the pick a B-.
"After playing his first two years at LSU, Bech transferred to TCU and didn’t see much action as a junior before exploding onto the scene in 2024. Last season, Bech caught 62 passes for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns, putting him firmly into the Day 2 mix coming into the draft. Look for Bech to fight for snaps as a rookie," wrote Verderame.
Daniel Flick's scouting report read, "The 6' 1", 214-pound Bech is a physical, well-built receiver with reliable hands and standout ball skills. He’s a quality ball tracker downfield and is comfortable working over the middle. Bech can play inside and outside, and while he’s not sudden or explosive after the catch, he’s tough to bring down due to his strength, balance, body control and feel for space. Bech isn’t a loose or twitchy mover when entering or exiting breaks, but his physicality at the catch point helps him finish. He projects well as a reliable possession receiver in the middle of a receiver room."
The Raiders traded down twice after key players they coveted were taken before they could make a move. General manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll are avoiding risks and making the right moves to stock up on capital -- the silver and black has five picks in the top-99 alone.
Per a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Competitive inside or outside target who stands out as a box-checker in several important columns. Bech can be slowed in press and might not have much separation speed, but he’s a big, strong receiver with outstanding ball skills. He’s physical at the top of the route and has a rebounder’s feel for owning catch space once he gains top positioning. His hands are sticky and strong with elite catch focus from any spot on the field. He’s fearless and physical as a runner but needs more nastiness as a run blocker. Bech’s lack of explosiveness could shrink his work space, but the focus should be on his pro-ready toughness and ball skills that make him a projectable possession target with WR3 upside."
