Why Pete Carroll Isn’t Changing His Ways with the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders planned on leaning on their rookies and other young players this season. Through five games, the Raiders are already depending on many of those players to play significant roles.
Raiders' Youth Movement
Following the Raiders' loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Pete Carroll explained his process of developing young players. This is a process that will likely take the remainder of the regular season to complete. Las Vegas' turnaround will depend on Carroll's ability to coach up younger players.
“Yeah, the two D-lineman played yesterday. They played like 14, 15 plays or something like that. So, they got a taste of it, run game, pass game. They got some action. It's just bringing them along, and the whole idea has always been if you play guys early, by the time you get to mid-season, it's comfortable for them to be in the games, and you pick up more quality depth from those guys, as opposed to holding them out, not giving them a chance,” Carroll said.
“And so, there's a little give and take with that, but it just continues to be that the concept is to try to get these guys ready to play, so from the midseason point on, they can be role players for us and factor in and help us. That doesn't just help the fact that they're playing, but they give other guys breaks too. So, that's been the mentality.”
Following the Raiders' loss to the Colts, veteran linebacker Devin White noted that the Raiders' defense has room for improvement. White also explained that importance of veterans like himself helping the team's younger players come along.
“I look in the mirror first with everything. The first thing I do is get on the bus and watch the film, watch it on the plane and correct myself first before I can just go talk to other people, and see how we can get this more together. Because we together. We don't harp on each other on the field, we don't complain, it's always a next play mentality, because things do happen,” White said.
“They can make plays, we can make plays, but we have to find a missing link to just put it all together and just gelling. And making sure it's one accord, and we’ve got to go from there. But I do put it on myself. I look in the mirror, I lean on the older guys that have been here, and I go talk to the coaches and see, ‘What more can I do? How can I help?’ I just want to help, and I want to help younger guys and the guys that’s been here. So, just stay together.”
