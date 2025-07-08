How Soon Will Raiders' Jeanty be a Top 10 RB?
The Las Vegas Raiders have a talented, up-and-coming running back in rookie Ashton Jeanty.
The No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Raiders coaching staff and Raider Nation expect big things from the former Boise State star.
Of course, Jeanty has not played a snap of NFL football yet, so we don’t know what his career will look like.
Many expect it to look like his collegiate career; if that becomes the case, Jeanty will go down as one of the best to ever do it.
On Monday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler released a list of the top 10 running backs in the NFL, aided by executives, coaches, and scouts. Obviously, Jeanty was not on the list because he is a rookie.
But it begs the question: How soon until Jeanty enters top 10 running back conversations?
The top five running backs listed were Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, and Christian McCaffrey.
Former Raider Josh Jacobs also made the list at No. 6 after an excellent season with the Green Bay Packers.
Of those five running backs, three were expected to be great immediately and were. Henry and McCaffrey took a little time to adjust to the league.
Barkley won Offensive Rookie of the Year, while Gibbs and Robinson have three Pro Bowl nods and two All-Rookie Team appearances between them in just their second seasons.
Much of NFL discourse, for better or worse, is about instant gratification. Four of the top five running backs were selected in or just outside the top 10, with Henry being the exception as a second-rounder.
Fans and media alike want to see high-level rookies succeed as soon as they touch the field; otherwise, they’re ‘busts’ and ‘not worth the draft pick.’
However, it is hard to envision a world in which Jeanty is not an immediate producer. He is running behind a healthy offensive line and has good quarterback play in front of him.
Jeanty was on par with Robinson and Gibbs as prospects and was a bit of a shout from Barkley, so it is fair to think that he will crack the list in the next two seasons.
The Raiders have a special talent with Jeanty, and fans look forward to defending him and his stature among the rest of the league’s running backs for the next decade.
