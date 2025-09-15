The Raiders Are Focused on 1 Thing vs. Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders have taken the necessary steps to become a better team than they were last season. Still, they cannot only insist they have improved, they must continue to prove it in meaningful games, like they did last week against the New England Patriots.
Raiders Are Locked In
It is the first home game of the season and the first under Head Coach Pete Carroll. Monday is Carroll's birthday. Jim Harbaugh and Carroll's rivalry, and it being an AFC West game are all potential distractions.
There are several aspects to Monday night's game that could be distracting for the Raiders. However, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly believes his team is locked in on the game on the field.
“I'm a football junkie, but we don't do anything to set up for three games down the road. We're trying to do everything we possibly can each week to win that game against that opponent. So, I think some people speculate,” Kelly said.
“Now, what most people do is three weeks down the road, 'Hey, we ran this a couple weeks ago, can we make an adjustment off of it that maybe the defense isn't ready?' But we don't plan that out in advance that we'll run this play this week, and then three weeks from now, we'll run that play.
“We're not thinking about who we're playing. I know we play Washington next, and then the Chicago Bears are in there somewhere, and the Indianapolis Colts are in there somewhere. But we're not game planning for the Bears or the Colts or those guys after this one. We have a plan to attack Jesse Minter and that really good defense that the Chargers have right now."
After sweeping the Raiders last season, the Chargers should undoubtedly have the Raiders' attention heading int the game on Monday night. As much as the Raiders have potential distractions, many of the aforementioned potential distractions could also be a positive for the Raiders.
After months away, the Raiders get to play in front of their home fans in a meaningful game, on Carroll's birthday, against a team they lost to twice lasts season. While potentially distracting, those things should be all the motivation the Raiders need to play well on Monday night.
