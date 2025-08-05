Raiders' Running Back Looking for Role in Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders want to do things well on the offensive side of the ball. If they want to win more games this season and have a chance to win their division, the Silver and Black will have to be better on offense. The Raiders have made a lot of moves that they needed to make, to make their offense competitive this season. The Raiders also brought in offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, which gives the offense a boost as well.
We know how much head coach Pete Carroll likes to run the football with his teams. Kelly also likes to use more than one running back in his offenses as well. That bolds well for the Raiders because they have a lot of talent this season in their backfield. We know that rookie and first-round pick Ashton Jeanty will lead the way for the Raiders in the backfield, but the offense will be more dangerous if they can get their other running backs going as well.
One of those running backs is Sincere McCormick. McCormick has been a running back who has stuck around with the Raiders since coming into the league. He finally got his shot last season when the Raiders could not find a spark in the backfield. McCormick showed that he can be a good back in the NFL. Unfortunately, McCormick went down with an injury late in the season, but now he is back and feeling great.
McCormick is battling for a spot in the back field and knows that he is ready to help the team in any way he can.
"Putting in that effort every single day, you know," said McCormick. "Putting attention to detail. A lot of the time we are out here being disciplined to our assignment, playing hard, you know playing fast, playing with the guys next to us, and continuing to work on our craft and perfect it every single day. Out here just playing ball and enjoying."
"I am 100 percent. I have been working in the offseason. A lot of guys are back in the facility. They can tell you I have been working non-stop, day in and day out. First one in, last one out, and continue to build and stack days on days."
