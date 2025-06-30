NFL Insider Believes the Raiders Are on the Right Track
The Las Vegas Raiders are a much different team than they were last season. Still, they continue to get overlooked. Insider Albert Breer recently analyzed the Raiders on the Rich Eisen show.
Breer likes the moves the Raiders have made.
"You get the Kolton Miller thing settled, you have a left tackle. You have Brock Bowers, one of the most exciting skill players in football, even in going to just his second year. Ashton Jeanty is coming in, so you got kind of a focal point of your offense," Breer said.
Breer believes new Raiders quarterback Geno Smith is underrated because of an outdated perception of the veteran. Like every other player, Smith has room for improvement, but he is undoubtedly an upgrade from what the Raiders have had under center the past few seasons.
“Geno Smith, I think, is a really good quarterback — underrated, I think, for reasons that relate to people holding onto things from where he was at in New York all those years ago," Breer said.
“I think Pete Carroll is gonna field a competitive defense, with some of the guys he brought in. Some of the kind of mid-level free agents, guys like Eric Stokes, who he’s giving a second chance to. So, I think the Raiders are interesting.”
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly noted what it has been like working with Carroll. They are two of the most well-respected coaches in all of football. They will now work together to help turn the Raiders around.
"It's been great. I knew Pete [Carroll] from my first year as a head coach in the Pac-10 back in those days. It was Pete's last year in the league, so I got a chance to compete against him and meet him at league meetings and watch what he had done and obviously admired the success that he had in the championships that he won when he was at Southern Cal and then watching him go to the league and the success he had in Seattle," Kelly said.
"So, to get a chance to work with him and see him on a daily basis, I know people that have worked for him, so you always discuss that with them – what's it like working, and it's the same every day. His energy, his consistency, what he brings on a daily basis is positive, but it's not just positive for the sake of being positive.
"It's just that's kind of how he sees things, and he believes if you outwork people, if you have a crystal-clear vision of what you want to get accomplished, and you can get a group of people to do the same exact thing, then good things are going to happen to you. And I think he's got this team believing. He has these coaches believing. So, it's been a lot of fun. You get energized when you come in this building every single day."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about everything Crosby!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.