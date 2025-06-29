Expectations Continuing to Rise for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have invested heavily into their offense this offseason. They hope it pays off, especially with Ashton Jeanty leading the way. The Raiders drafted Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft.
Owain Jones of the Pro Football Network recently released a list of every team's most likely candidate for the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. It was no surprise that Jeanty was listed as the Raiders' option.
"Ashton Jeanty is the frontrunner to take home the Offensive Rookie of the Year award this coming season," Jones said.
"The former Boise State Broncos RB was elite a season ago, forcing 170 missed tackles, collecting 1,970 yards after contact, and finishing just 26 yards shy of Barry Sanders’ all-time college football record."
Following Organized Team Activities, Carroll noted that his emphasis on competition will also impact Jeanty and the Raiders' ground game, as the Silver and Black have several running backs who can help carry the load this upcoming season.
“They're going to show us that when they get the chance to compete. I love having multiple guys play. I'm not relying on one guy. Thunder and lightning back in the day, you know, whatever it takes to get it done. So, we're going to let the guys play for their play time. Raheem [Mostert], I love having him. He's an experienced guy that's been a great speedster for years. We've defended him for years. He's been a real nightmare for us," Carroll said.
"And I think Zamir [White] had a really, really good camp too. He made a statement of being the bigger of the guys. He's really fast and he's the biggest guy that we have. Ashton looks every bit what we had hoped he would look like. He caught the ball really well. He understood stuff, took everything really seriously, gave terrific effort throughout. We made a big deal to him. Everybody's watching you, and he embraced the thought of it.
"And so, it's going to be really exciting to see what happens. We got Sincere [McCormick] back too late in the camp period here. He had a couple really nice games last year, and he showed really good quickness and kind of a knack for running the ball. So, when we go to camp it'll just be game on, and we'll see what happens.”
