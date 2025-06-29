Critical Change in Approach Will Benefit the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have had three offensive coordinators and on interim offensive coordinator in just the last couple of seasons alone. There were many reasons for the turnover at the position, including injuries, poor play calling and poor execution.
However, one of the biggest issues the Raiders' past playcallers had was the inability to mold their offensive scheme or gameplan to the players that were available to them. While those players varied in talent, many of them would have performed better if they had more help from the play caller.
This was especially the case last season, when the Raiders could not figure out how to get Zamir White going, after the veteran posted an impressive final four games of the 2023-24 season. Luke Getsy failed to find a way to put White in a good position and it cost everyone dearly.
With Chip Kelly now the Raiders' Offensive Coordinator, that should no longer be an issue.
"I think you always adapt to your personnel. There's not a system - like you can say, 'Hey, we're gonna do this,' and then if that's not the strength of your players - I think part of the OTA process for us is getting to understand what the strengths of these players are, and then how do you play to those strengths," Kelly said.
"Some teams are heavy running back laden, some teams are heavy wide out laden, some teams the quarterback is just a drop back guy, but he's not a movement guy. It all depends on who you have personnel wise, and then you try to fit in their strengths into the scheme that you're going to run. And we have a lot of really, really good coaches on our staff."
Kelly noted that a healthy mix of things go into whether or not an offense will be successful, but it is up to the coaching staff to put it all together.
"So, it's also a blending of that, like where they came from and what they feel really confident doing, and then really making an evaluation of what each individual group, offensive line, tight ends, running backs, quarterbacks, wide outs do best, and then how do we match that up with a total system and a scheme. Because there's enough out there that we've all done, but the key is matching to our guys strengths and what they do really, really well," Kelly said.
