NFL Mock Draft: Raiders Target CB in Third Round
The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot to think about in the upcoming NFL draft. With less than a month away, they have to figure out what positions they prioritize as well as which side of the ball they feel like they need to help out more.
Defense is definitely their strong suit but injuries ravaged them last year which led to their defense being underwhelming despite on paper having so much talent. They've done a lot in the off-season to improve their offense, but they still have a ways to go before they feel like Super Bowl contenders.
They're predicted, from many mock drafts and analysts, to lean on offense in the first round by drafting Ashton Jeanty. While this would work wonders for their offense, it does leave a lot to be desired for their defense.
They have leaders like Maxx Crosby on the defensive side of the ball, but if they get unlucky with injuries again, they don't have that much depth to rely on. This becomes abundantly more clear when considering they've lost significant players in the off-season like Jack Jones.
Ryan Wilson, sports writer for CBS Sports, recently released a three-round mock draft. For the Raiders, their first two rounds are used on offensive weapons to help out Geno Smith, and they don't address defense until the third round where they are predicted to draft Bilhal Kone, a cornerback prospect from Western Michigan University.
In his three years with the Western Michigan Broncos, Kone only had one interception and it happened in 2024. Alongside that lone interception, he had 70 total tackles and defended against eight passes.
Lance Zierlein wrote his NFL draft profile and here's what it says,
"Tall cornerback with average transition quickness in coverage but first-rate ball skills. Kone’s smothering brand of man coverage could bring ball production but also penalty flags. He’s field-aware and instinctive, but slight stalls at the transition allow for catch windows to develop. Even when beaten, he has an innate feel for taking playmaking angles on the route, which give him a chance to disrupt the catch. His run support needs work, but he’s best-suited as a zone corner."
If the Raiders drafted Kone, he would most likely serve as a backup for the entirety of his rookie year unless there was an injury. In zone coverage, he'd be a great fit for them with the potential to develop into a pass disruptor regardless of where he is placed in the secondary.
