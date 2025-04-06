NFL Mock Draft: Jeanty Great Fit for New Offense With Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders brought in a lot of new faces this off-season in order to turn their team around from an abysmal season where they only won four games. Staff such as Pete Carroll and involving Tom Brady in many of their off-season plans have led to them becoming a new team, with hopefully a new identity.
An identity on the offensive side of the ball is something that's been missing from the Raiders for a long time. With their high draft pick, they have an opportunity to draft a player that solidifies their identity one way or the other.
They could set themselves up for the future by drafting Armand Membou and cultivating a young offensive line that they won't have to worry about for years. Alternatively, a player such as Jalon Walker could anchor them as a defensive powerhouse that shapes their franchise for many years to come.
Kyle Dvorchak is a sports writer for NBC Sports, and he has recently published the third iteration of his mock draft. This updated version has the Raiders draft a player they've been linked to many times, Ashton Jeanty.
"It’s the chalk pick for a reason. Pete Carroll wanted nothing more than to establish it in Seattle. In Vegas, Carroll brought in Chip Kelly as his offensive coordinator. Kelly’s offense spreads defenses out just to gash them up the middle with the run. Jeanty was built in a lab for this offense", said Dvorchak.
Jeanty would certainly provide a lot of leeway for their offense, and create an environment that while not directly, could help out Geno Smith and his success with the Raiders. It would put less pressure on the shoulders of the veteran quarterback if he had a generational prospect at running back to hand the ball off to.
In fact, with Jeanty on the team, Smith will be able to lay back and carve up defenses when so much attention is given to Jeanty. Could it be possible for the Raiders to make a playoff push next season? Jeanty is used to carrying a team on his back before, and while his new teammates would help as well, he'd be the main source of their offense.
