BREAKING: Raiders' Ashton Jeanty Selects His Jersey Number
The Las Vegas Raiders selected one of the best, if not the best, players in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Silver and Black selected running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick. Jeanty was a great choice for the Raiders in the first round. Not only was the running back position the biggest need for the Raiders in the draft, but Jeanty was the best running back in his class.
Jeanty was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy last season and he also had one of the best college seasons in history. Jeanty will bring a great change to the Raiders, not only next season but for years to come. Jeanty wants to be in Las Vegas, and both sides are excited to get things going and win a lot of games next season.
Head coach Pete Carroll loves his running backs, and Jeanty will now become the latest running back that Carroll has drafted in his coaching career. Jeanty will look to turn things around for the Raiders' running game after it was the worst one last season.
Now that Jeanty is a Raiders, we know what number he will wear for the Silver and Black. When it comes to jersey number, there will be no change for Jeanty.
Jeanty will still rock his No. 2 from college with the Raiders. Jeanty wore that number in his college career and now will wear it to begin his NFL career.
"I've got to shout out Mark Davis, the owner, [John] Spytek the GM, Coach Pete Carroll, running backs coach [Deland] McCullough," Jeanty said after being selected. "But my impression of it has been great. It's a great city. There's a lot of history in the Raiders building, a lot of amazing players that went through there, a lot of winning and championships. So, I'm excited to go over there and be a part of that."
"I'm just thankful for this opportunity," Jeanty added. "I'm going to show everybody why the position is valuable and you know it is great to take a exceptional running back in the first round."
The Raiders have a good one in Jeanty. He will give the Silver and Black a better chance to win games in 2025. It can be just the start of something special for Jeanty and the Raiders.
