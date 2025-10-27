Raiders Today

Interesting Name Floated as Trade Fit for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled on the offensive line this season. The Raiders could make a trade at the deadline to improve the offensive line.

Michael Canelo

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled this season on the offensive line. That is one area that head coach Pete Carroll wanted to be strong in. But for the Silver and Black, that has not been the case.

When you do not have a good offensive line, you cannot run the ball how you want to, and it gives the quarterback less time to find his targets. The Raiders have improved in some areas on the line, but it has not been enough to give them a better chance to win games and execute.

What makes it harder for the Raiders is that their top offensive linemen went down earlier in the season. Raiders star left tackle Kolton Miller got injured in the Raiders' Week 4. Miller will be out of action for a while, and it is uncertain if he will return this season. Miller is a top left tackle in the NFL and is the heartbeat for the Raiders' offensive line. That is something they are missing right now, and they are dealing with it.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) is loaded onto the medical cart during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Raiders have to figure it out with their offensive linemen because it could get worse for the offense if they do not. They are on their bye week, and that could help them get things in order.

Matt Bowen of ESPN ranked his top 25 players that could be on the trade block. One of them was offensive tackle Braxton Jones of the Chicago Bears. Bowen also named Jones a trade target for the Raiders.

Sep 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones (70) after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

17. Braxton Jones, OT, Chicago Bears

"Rival teams agree that Jones is a sensible trade candidate after his benching in favor of Theo Benedet and his résumé as a multiyear starter in Chicago. Jones also is in a contract year, and he is now healthy following an ankle issue that plagued him for much of 2025.

The tape: Jones is an easy mover on the edges with the footspeed to redirect in pass protection. While Jones can struggle with power rushers, he still grades out as a lower-tier starter. In six games played this season, Jones has a pass block win rate of 90.2%."

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

This could be a good pick up for the Raiders. Jones would the Raiders another option at the tackle position, and it could boost the offense.

