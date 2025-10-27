Interesting Name Floated as Trade Fit for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled this season on the offensive line. That is one area that head coach Pete Carroll wanted to be strong in. But for the Silver and Black, that has not been the case.
When you do not have a good offensive line, you cannot run the ball how you want to, and it gives the quarterback less time to find his targets. The Raiders have improved in some areas on the line, but it has not been enough to give them a better chance to win games and execute.
What makes it harder for the Raiders is that their top offensive linemen went down earlier in the season. Raiders star left tackle Kolton Miller got injured in the Raiders' Week 4. Miller will be out of action for a while, and it is uncertain if he will return this season. Miller is a top left tackle in the NFL and is the heartbeat for the Raiders' offensive line. That is something they are missing right now, and they are dealing with it.
The Raiders have to figure it out with their offensive linemen because it could get worse for the offense if they do not. They are on their bye week, and that could help them get things in order.
Matt Bowen of ESPN ranked his top 25 players that could be on the trade block. One of them was offensive tackle Braxton Jones of the Chicago Bears. Bowen also named Jones a trade target for the Raiders.
17. Braxton Jones, OT, Chicago Bears
"Rival teams agree that Jones is a sensible trade candidate after his benching in favor of Theo Benedet and his résumé as a multiyear starter in Chicago. Jones also is in a contract year, and he is now healthy following an ankle issue that plagued him for much of 2025.
The tape: Jones is an easy mover on the edges with the footspeed to redirect in pass protection. While Jones can struggle with power rushers, he still grades out as a lower-tier starter. In six games played this season, Jones has a pass block win rate of 90.2%."
This could be a good pick up for the Raiders. Jones would the Raiders another option at the tackle position, and it could boost the offense.
