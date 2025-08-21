WATCH: Raiders OL Coach Brennan Carroll Speaks Following Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line will have thir work cut out for thm in Chip Kelly's offense this season. In camp, it is clear they are putting it all togethe but still need additional work. It will be up to Offensive Line Coach Brennan Carroll to ensure that happens.
Carroll spoke following training camp.
Following training camp this month, linebacker Elandon Roberts spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Roberts Speaks
Q: Going back to OTAs, you've been helping guys behind you, beside you, in front of you. It's almost seem effortless like you just knew this system. Have you been in the system before, or is it just a high football IQ?
Roberts: "No, it's a complete different system. It's completely different. But from a standpoint of once you get comfortable with it, you start figuring out the ways the offense can get us in certain situations, put your linebackers on over routes, being able to try to pull the defense in certain areas for their benefit. So you're just able to see what the offense come out in, be it like if they're inside, 'Hey, man, we are probably going to get a lot of boot or we're going to get play action and they're just going to come with a lot of crosses on us and stuff like that.
And if they try to spread us out, they're probably trying to get match ups on the linebacker hitting it top down.' So you start to feel that philosophy of how offense is trying to get to us, so that now, pre-snap communication, we're able to talk about those type of things and get it lined up, just heightening the awareness of the play the offense could run, and me, Dev [Devin White], [Germaine] Pratt, Jamal [Adams], we do a very good job of communicating that to each other."
Q: Whenever you're matched up with Brock Bowers or he comes through your zone and you got to cover him, what is that matchup like? How challenging is he to deal with?
Roberts: "Brock [Bowers] is a very good player, very good player. I mean, it's definitely a hard matchup and whatnot. I try to just use the tools that I need to use to get the job done. I'm going to keep that to myself."
