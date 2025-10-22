The Concerning State of This Vital Raiders Unit
The Las Vegas Raiders have had issues along its offensive line for several seasons. An early-season injury to left tackle Kolton Miller only made matters worse for a unit that struggled even with Miller on the field.
Las Vegas addressed nearly every position group in an adequate manner or tried to. Every position group except the offensive line, which had the most continuity of any position group on the team entering the season but has struggled the most.
Offensive Line Up for Grabs
Following the Raiders' blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted that there will be spots open for competition during the Bye Week. Carroll also noted that there are specific positions along the offensive line that could see a few changes over the next week.
“We'll see. The competition is on. And we're not through thinking that way about opportunities for guys. I thought it was right to get G [Geno Smith] out, and Kenny [Pickett] needs to get some snaps. You know, right off the bat, he screws up and missed the freaking first snap. He just needs some playtime in case we need to call on him, so he feels comfortable jumping in,” Carroll said.
“There are guys up front on the offensive line and on the defensive line that we would love to give some playtime to. We stuck a couple guys in there just to get a couple snaps in at the end. They just need to be on the field, so we're going to continue to push that way.”
During the Bye Week Raiders' Offensive Line Coach Brennan Carroll addressed the state of the offensive line as a whole. He was blunt and honest when assessing the position group he oversees. Las Vegas' offensive line was an issue long before the Carroll regime arrived.
"We have a lot of growing up to do, a lot of building to keep working on. We have been really pleased with Stone Forsythe has been able to fill in admirably for Kolton," Carroll said.
"They are playing together as one, they are communicating really well. We have gotten down to zero mental errors over the last few games, which is a huge improvement, we just have to make sure we get the job done."
