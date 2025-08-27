How the Waiver Wire Made the Raiders Better
The Las Vegas Raiders are not done making moves yet. Like every other team in the National Football League, the Raiders recently narrowed down their roster. After weeks of seeing what each player brought to the table, the Raiders made several difficult and surprising roster-related decisions.
Raiders Make a Move
The Raiders trimmed down their roster to 53 players before Tuesday's deadline and wasted no time picking up a player off of the waiver wire. The Los Angeles Rams recently moved on from defensive end Brennan Jackson, a fifth round pick in the NFL Draft.
The Raiders quickly added him to their roster on Wednesday from the waiver wire.
Heading into cutdown day, Carroll explained his and the front office's mindset regarding roster building. Specifically, Carroll noted that the team's increased competition has helped the best players stand out.
The large number of new additions on the Raiders' roster has only fueled the competition in practice. After adding Amari Cooper and Kenny Pickett earlier in the week, the Raiders' acquisition of Jackson is confirmation that the team is likely not done making moves to enhance the competition level.
The addition of Jackson is yet another move that should help add to the competitive nature that is already apparent along the Raiders' defensive line. By adding Jackson, the Raiders look to make what is already their strongest unit on defense even more formidable.
"Yeah, we've been battling. We've been battling. It's every day. They understand that they're trying to make it hard on the guy across from them just about to the point, Lonnie Johnson said in one of our meetings, when we were talking about competing, he's talking about, I'm trying to piss you off. I'm trying to make you pissed off at me," Carroll said.
"He's talking about pushing so hard that it's uncomfortable for the guys across from and then you got to deal with it. And how do you respond? Do you go throw a punch, or do you kick somebody or hit somebody? Or do you take it to heart, and you take it as the challenge. We're trying to push it to the edge and everything we're doing. And so I feel really good about the level of competition."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.