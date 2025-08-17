Loss to 49ers Gives Accurate Glimpse Into the 2025 Raiders
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders faced off against the San Francisco 49ers after their joint practice against each other a few days prior. In practice and their preseason game, the Raiders displayed improvements in some areas and a need for improvement in others.
In Saturday's preseason game, the Raiders and 49ers faced off in what was an even matchup on Satuday. Las Vegas left the exhibition game victorious, but more importantly, a more improved team than they entered.
The Raiders' loss displayed much of what to expect this season. In the first half, the Raiders averaged nearly five yards per carry. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty finished the first half with seven carries for 33 yards, including an impressive 13-yard run that displayed his ability to break tackles.
Las Vegas' offense displayed a variety of play calls, showing off several new aspects under Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly.
Raiders Roll
Las Vegas' offense still has some timing issues they must work out between quarterback Geno Smith and his pass catchers, but it is evident that under Kelly's guidance, the plays are there to be made; the players just have to execute. That, of course, comes with time.
Luckily, the Raiders have a decent amount of time between now and Week 1 of the regular season to continue making progress. Las Vegas' offense has already taken steps in the right direction over the offseason and throughout training camp, but they are far from a finished product.
The Raiders' offense seemed to have a limited game plan, similar to their first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, but undoubtedly showed more, as all of the Raiders' starters played against the 49ers in their second preseason game.
Based on what they have shown in training camp and their first two preseason games, it should be difficult to run the ball against the Raiders' starting defense, but their pass defense must improve.
The Raiders' offense has the tools and the offensive playcaller to be competitive in any game they play this season. After several seasons of futility, the Raiders' offense is headed in the right direction, and its defense should feed off the offense's productivity this season.
It may have only been a meaningless preseason game, but the Raiders' performance on Saturday gave a pretty good idea of what to expect. Many of the things the Raiders did and failed to do against the 49ers are consistent with what they have shown in training camp.
