Raiders TE Brock Bowers Speaks Highly of New Teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders will look different next season on both sides of the ball. But on the offense side, they look to get things going in the right direction. This offseason they made sure they added some new pieces to make sure that they are in a position to be successful. The offense did not perform well all last season, and it was a big reason why the Raiders did not have a good record.
As they moved into the offseason the Silver and Black made a lot of changes. A new head coach and a new general manager also led to the Raiders looking at their offense, knowing that something had to be done to make sure that the team would complete next season in the league and in their division, the AFC West. The Raiders did not win one game in the AFC West last season.
One major upgrade came in the 2025 NFL Draft, when the team drafted the best running back in the class, Ashton Jeanty. The Raiders took him with the sixth overall pick, and it was the pick that the Raiders needed.
All offseason, the Raiders were looking to see how they could get a running back to be able to help them get the running game going in 2025, and they decided the best option and choice was to wait and draft a young stud in Jeanty.
Jeanty was the best running back in college last season and had one of the best season we have ever seen from a running back at the college level. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy Award. Jeanty led his small school of Boise State to the College Football Playoffs as well. Jeanty will now try to do his best to give the Raiders another good back in their team's history.
Jeanty's new teammate. tight end Brock Bowers loves that the Raiders made the pick to get Jeanty and cannot wait to see what he does next season.
"I mean he [Jeanty] is a beast, you saw him at Boise State, he is an animal," said Bowers on SportsCenter. "The dude does not want to go down. I am really excited. I loved watching him in college last year. And seeing him on the practice field, he is a great dude, he is an awesome player, I am excited to see what he does."
