How an Underrated Offseason Move Will Benefit the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders added several talented players to their roster via the NFL Draft. Although players such as Ashton Jeanty and Dont'e Thornton Jr. have earned more acknowledgement, the Raiders' addition of offensive lineman Caleb Rogers could be impactful as well.
The Raiders selected Rogers in the third round of this year's NFL Draft to help solidify their offensive line over the next few seasons. While Rogers still needs to develop more, he undoubtedly has a chance to carve out a spot on the Raiders' roster this season and moving into the future.
The Raiders' front office hopes Rogers turns into a contributor sooner, rather than later. Following rookie minicamp, Rogers noted what his focus has been on so far this offseason.
"I mean, right now it's really just speed and just personal accountability. If you're not going to be personally accountable to your own technique, to your own time to get better. I mean, it's kind of like you're the CEO of your own company, and your company is you," Rogers said.
"So, if you're not going to take care of it and you're not going to work on it, then they're going to get paid. So, it's kind of up to you to make that happen. So afterwards, I got beat on an inside move working back outside, so that was just something I wanted to get some quick reps at."
Rogers is a talented offensive lineman who has experience playing both guard and tackle. The Raiders have already began trying him at both to see which he will focus on more.
"I've had a great time transitioning back and forth. I mean, I told them when they drafted me I want to be a guy that can play all five. I got some snaps in when we started, I was playing tackle, playing guard, and so wherever they're going to need me to fit in, that's who I want to be. I mean, it's all kind of meshing the same at this point. I don't call myself a tackle, I call myself an O-lineman. So that's just where I'm at. Wherever they need me, that's where I'll put myself and that's just where I'm going work on," Rogers said.
