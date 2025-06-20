Predicting the Raiders' Top MVP Candidate
As the Las Vegas Raiders look to continue moving past a dismal past few seasons, they added more talent this offseason than they have in at least the past two offseasons, maybe more. John Spytek has done a solid job of adding talent to a roster that desperately needed it and could still use more.
Still, the Raiders were not completely void of talent when Spytek took over, as they had one of the best tight ends in the National Football League, with Brock Bowers returning. After wisely drafting the best player available last offseason, the Raiders have their tight end of the future.
After registering the best rookie seasons by any tight end in league history, Bowers can solidify himself as the best tight end in the league with another highly productive season.
Brandon Austin of the Pro Football Network listed one player for every team who is most likely to be a candidate for the Most Valuable Player. Austin believes Bowers is that player for the Raiders.
"Let’s start by saying a tight end has never won NFL MVP, and it’s a long shot that one ever will. But Brock Bowers isn’t your average TE, and he might be the closest thing the Las Vegas Raiders have to an MVP candidate in 2025," Austin said.
"Bowers was elite in his first year, setting NFL rookie records for most catches (112) and receiving yards by a tight end (1,194). He also scored five touchdowns."
Austin noted that the addition of Geno Smith earlier this offseason is reason enough to be excited for Bowers' potential this upcoming season. Bowers had the greatest rookie season of any tight end in National Football League history, with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell throwing him the ball.
Smith is a proven veteran who is well known for his accuracy, which is something Raiders quarterbacks have struggled with over the past two seasons.
"What makes that production even more impressive is that he was catching passes from Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O’Connell, neither of whom is a starter-level quarterback. Now the Raiders have Geno Smith, who’s not elite but is a proven veteran and an upgrade from last season," Austin said.
Bowers should be Smith’s top target. With more talent around him, he could have more space to work and make big plays.
