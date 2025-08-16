One Change That Has Made Raiders TE Brock Bowers Better
Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers is already the best tight end in the National Football League after just one season in the league. But for Bowers, he does not think about that at all. He is looking to be better for his team and help them in any way he can to win games. Whatever the team needs, that is what Bowers is willing to do. Bowers is a team player, and he is going into his second year in the NFL with bigger plans than what he showed last season.
In his first season, Bowers broke a lot of records. He was also an All-Pro as a rookie and took over as the best at his respective position. Now with the quarterback that he has in veteran Geno Smith, it is going to make not only the offense better, but also Bowers. Bowers has been working hard all offseason on the things he did not do well last season, and he wants to do big things this season.
The Raiders have the best at tight end, and the offense can be run through him. Bowers is one of one, and he can do so much on the offensive side of the ball. He can catch, block, and his a big time playmaker. That is something you do not really see at the tight end position. But that is what Bowers gives the Silver and Black.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about one change that has made Bowers better on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Brock Bowers Offseason Change
"It was probably an 8-inch window between the sidelines and the defender," said Carpenter. "So, normally you want the receiver to catch it, get his feet down, and get out of bounds. Bowers catches it with great defense and somehow gets a foot on the ground, gets hit by the defender, and still gets upfield and scores a touchdown."
"I think a lot of people are going to be like that when it comes to Brock Bowers," said Trezevant. "Because Brock has gotten better now, not just on the field but in terms of his body, I think that is what is going to help him here. The reason he can turn up the field a little better now, that he has always been good at doing it. The reason now is because he weighs a little bit less."
