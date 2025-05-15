Why Raiders' Brock Bowers is NFL's Best Tight End
In 2024, Brock Bowers established himself as one of the best tight ends in football as he broke Puka Nacua's rookie reception record just one season after Nacua set the mark.
Despite his rapid rise on what was a poor team in 2024, Bowers has yet to break the ceiling as the NFL's top tight end due to only having played one year in football.
It's still the belief of many that the top tight ends play in the NFC West after Travis Kelce has seemingly become a victim to father time.
Both San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride had big years in 2024, leading to new deals.
Kittle is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and did sign an extension, tying him to the 49ers until he's in his mid-30s. McBride just recorded his first 1,000-yard season before signing a four-year extension that made him the highest-paid tight end in football.
Let's look at their numbers in 2024.
Kittle (eighth NFL season): 78 catches for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns.
McBride (third NFL season): 111 catches for 1,146 yards and two touchdowns.
Bowers (Rookie): 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns.
However both men benefitted from two major elements that Bowers did not have as a rookie.
A full offseason for rest and development, and a legitimate starting quarterback. While not a shot at Gardner Minshew, Aiden O'Connell, or Desmond Ridder, there are levels to the NFL, and Bowers did not have the benefit of playing with a Kyler Murray or Brock Purdy last season.
Bowers also spent the 2024 offseason preparing for the draft as soon as Georgia's season ended. Bowers played in their bowl game as well, which impacted that process.
With a new quarterback, a full offseason, and a new era with Pete Carroll, expect big things from Bowers in 2025, especially in Chip Kelly's offense.
Join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on the Raiders offense and Bowers!
We invite you to interact with us when you check out and visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE right this second!