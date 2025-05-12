Raiders Jack Bech Is Willing To Put the Team First
The Las Vegas Raiders headed into the NFL draft with Geno Smith at quarterback, but not a lot of people to throw the ball to. They have one of the best tight ends in the NFL with Brock Bowers, and Jakobi Meyers was a reliable pass catcher for their offense last season, but after that, their talent level takes a dramatic dip.
The Raiders walked out of the NFL draft with a completely revamped receiver room, and now their offense can be a lot more balanced with more guys being able to do stuff with the ball in their hands. After selecting Ashton Jeanty in the first round, the Raiders used their second-round pick to address their lack of receiver depth by drafting Jack Bech.
What Bech brings to the Raiders is more than a receiver who excels at yards after the catch and another pass catcher for Smith to distribute the ball to, but he also brings his personality and mentality that's infectious, and is exactly the type of player Pete Carroll wants playing for him.
Bech was recently part of an interview after participating in his first day of NFL practice, and he was asked a myriad of questions, but the one I want to focus on is when he was asked about expectations he has for himself for his rookie year, and what role does he want in this Raiders offense?
"It's going to be whatever role the coaches need me to play. I'm here to play my role. I'm here to help the team win. It's a team-first mentality. Whatever I can do to help the team win, I'm going to do. So whatever role that's carved out and the coaches want me to do, I'm going to do it to the best of my ability. Like I said, it's team first. I just want to go out there and help my team win as many games as possible".
Bech sounded off previously on what he brings to the Raiders, and he's a physical receiver who isn't afraid of blocking in a run scheme or on screen plays. His team first mentality will lead to a lot of unselfish plays and moments of energy that will be needed to revitalize this Raiders franchise, which has been deflated these past couple of years.
