1 Move the Raiders Should Consider Making
The Las Vegas Raiders have several critical decisions to make on and off the field.
What the Raiders Should Do
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports noted one move every team in the National Football League should consider before the trade deadline. Sullivan broke down the list into teams that should be buyers, teams that should be sellers and teams that should do nothing at the deadline.
"The Las Vegas Raiders made moves this offseason in hopes of immediately putting themselves in the playoff conversation. Despite trading for quarterback Geno Smith and hiring veteran head coach Pete Carroll, they haven't emerged as a true threat. In fact, they are just 2-5 and fading fast," Sullivan said.
"While Maxx Crosby has been a name contenders hope would be available, they reportedly are not going to move the star pass rusher. However, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is a name that could very well be moved, and the veteran sounds like he'd welcome the change of scenery after requesting a trade this offseason.
While the trade rumors continue to swirl around Meyers, heading into the Bye Week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained how vital Meyers is and how he cannot wait to have Meyers back on the field. Things change quickly in the NFL, but it appears Carroll wants his top receiver back.
- "Well, the first thing is it gives us a chance to have two weeks to get three or four guys back out there, get some starters back out there."
- "It should help. Brock [Bowers] should be ready to go, Jakobi [Meyers] I think he worked out in pregame, was close, he should be ready to go. Gives us a chance to get Maxx [Crosby]. Maxx was not full speed ,” Carroll said.
“He tried, did everything he could, and we had to get him out of there, but he'll be better. So, that's a real boost. I mean, those are three guys that are legitimate leader players on this football team that we need to get back out there."
"So, hopefully that will take place. Big self-scouting opportunity for us, big chance to make sure that we know what our opponents are seeing, and to tweak and adjust and be creative with how we do that.
