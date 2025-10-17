Raiders Final Injury Report Before Week 7 Game
The Las Vegas Raiders are in another tough position heading into their Week 7 matchup against their AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders have not won a division game in a long time and they will get another chance to end that on Sunday.
It is not going to be easy, but the Raiders are looking forward to that challenge and want to pull off an upset win. Head coach Pete Carroll believes in this team and what they have to do moving forward if they want to keep turning it around.
"Well, yeah, it's always really valuable," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. "I mean, yeah, it's positive and it feels good and all that. It just happens to be Kansas City that's next, and so we'll do everything we can to prepare and come off this game clear-minded and really drilled into the challenge that they bring."
"It's a tremendous program that Andy's [Reid] been running for a long time, and we're going to have to play really well to have a chance. But if we prepare well, we'll have a chance, and that's all we can ask for."
On Friday, the Raiders released their final injury report just before they take off to Kansas City. The biggest headline at Friday's practice was star tight end Brock Bowers. He was back for the first time in a couple of weeks. He has missed the last two games with a knee injury. We were seen without his knee brace. He was limited, but he is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game.
Star defensive end Maxx Crosby was also added to Friday's Injury report with a back issue. He was limited. But he is expected to play on Sunday.
Wide receivers Jakobi Meyers, Alex Bachman, and Justin Shorter were all on the list on Friday. Meyers and Bachman were limited and are both questionable for Week 7. Well, Short was a full participant. Rounding out the injury report on Friday was running back Dylan Laube, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. He was also limited.
Raiders Injury Report for Friday
- TE Brock Bowers- Limited
- RB- Dylan Laube- Limited
- WR- Jakobi Meyers- Limited
- WR Justin Shorter- Full
- WR Alex Bachman- Limited
- DE Maxx Crosby- Limited
