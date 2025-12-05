How Raiders' Brock Bowers is Honing In During Broncos Week

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are set to face the Denver Broncos yet again, for what will surely be another hotly contested battle. Las Vegas is looking to stop the downward spiral their season has been on, as they have lost 10 out of their last 11 games.

Different Game

Although the Raiders played the Broncos well last time , Las Vegas did not have to deal with Patrick Surtain, who is one of the top players in the league at his postion. With both teams playing on short notice last time, things will likely be different this time around.

Even in Surtain's absence, the Raiders somehow managed not to target Bowers one time in the second half against the Broncos in Week 10. They also failed to get Bowers more involved against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted that the Chargers and other teams have done a solid job of focusing their defensive game plan around stopping Bowers and pressuring Geno Smith into mistakes.

"There is a few variables in there, and some of the way they played him. And we're always looking for him, always. We love the way he plays and the plays that he can make. So, it's never like we're holding off to throw to somebody else. That's not the way this works. But some of it was pressure, and some of it was things that they did," Caroll said.

“They really committed hard, and it worked out for them better than for us. We would like him to get close to 10 targets a game, and somewhere in there and more. We'll take whatever we can get with him. He was easily looked at with the thought of targeting in maybe a dozen times in the game. So, it just didn't work out."

Bowers was arguably the best player on the field for the Raiders offense last Sunday wand will be again this week. Carroll praised Bowers' highlight reel catch against the Chargers as one of the best he has ever seen.

"Well, it's a very unique catch. You think about all the great catches that we've seen, so, so unique that he would catch it off the top of the turf. I thought it was one of the really excellent catches I've seen, and it's because you never see anybody do it like that. Made it special even more so," Carroll said.

