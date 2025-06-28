Evaluating Brock Bowers' OPOY Case
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of, if not the best, tight ends in the NFL in Brock Bowers.
The second-year player shattered rookie records last season, catching 112 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. His receptions and yards were the most all-time from a rookie tight end.
With more stability at quarterback this season, upon the arrival of Geno Smith, it makes sense to think that Bowers will only go up from his rookie season. If that becomes the case, it is fair to believe he has a shot at Offensive Player of the Year.
What does Bowers have to do to win the award? Let’s make the case for the Raiders’ top offensive player bringing home some individual hardware.
Since the award began in 1972, a tight end has never won the award. Not Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Jimmy Graham, or Tony Gonzalez.
Kelce had the most receiving yards in a single season by a tight end in 2020 with 1,416. However, running back Derrick Henry won the award that season, while Kelce finished fifth.
For Bowers to win the award, he would have to have the single greatest tight end season in NFL history. That means he would have to have more yards than Kelce did in 2020 and catch more than 11 touchdowns.
While these numbers would be absurd, Bowers would have to post numbers like these even to have a shot: 120 receptions, 1450 yards, and 15 touchdowns.
Sounds crazy, right? That is what it would likely take.
Not only does Bowers have to have an otherworldly individual season, but he would have to outshine several of the league’s best offensive players like Saquon Barkley, Justin Jefferson, and Ja’Marr Chase.
Will he have a better season than any of those players? It’s hard to say if he will have a better season, but he should be able to compete with the best of them.
Bowers is already one of the best tight ends in the NFL, and he should have a tremendous season as the Raiders try to win games and reach the postseason.
However, winning the Offensive Player of the Year award may be an uphill battle.
