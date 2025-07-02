How Raiders' Brock Bowers Has Passed Travis Kelce
After just one season, tight end Brock Bowers is the best tight end in the NFL and especially in the AFC West. Bowers was special to watch last season. And it was not easy for many to say that he was the best because of Bowers' AFC West division rival, the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce. Bowers and Kelce will go to battle once again next season, and it is going to be fun to watch.
Bowers took the National Football League by storm last season. When the Silver and Black drafted Bowers, they knew they got a steal. But what no one saw coming was the historic season Bowers had in 2024. Bowers broke a lot of records last season, and it was one of the best rookie seasons we have seen in NFL history.
Bowers was the best player for the Raiders in his rookie season. Last season, each week it seemed like Bowers would just get better. Some of the buzz around the league was about Bowers. He had a lot of different star players and teams talking about him. And even some call him the best tight end in football, and some see him as the best at his position just after his rookie season.
Each week that went by last season, Bowers seemed to top whatever he did the previous week. Each game, he had fans on the edge of their seats, waiting for him to go to work. You can see it on the field that Bowers is a special player. No other player had the season at the tight end position that Bowers had. It was great to watch a young player find that kind of success, right away in the NFL.
Bowers has put his name up there with the best in the NFL but he will have to back it up next season. And Bowers knows that he has to. Bowers is always looking to get better. And even last season, when he had a big game, he would talk about all the things that he should have and could have done better. That shows the growth of a young, talented player.
Next season, Bowers will have a new quarterback throwing him the ball and it is going to be interesting to see how much better Bowers is with his new quarterback.
