Raiders Must Justify Optimism Shown in Week 4 Matchup
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of a devastating two-game skid. After an encouraging start to the 2025 NFL season, in which they pulled off an upset victory over the New England Patriots in the opener, this team has been backsliding in the last two weeks.
They were absolutely dominated by their divisional rival Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, as their offense was held to nine points and no touchdowns. The opposing defense forced three interceptions from quarterback Geno Smith en route to a 20-9 beatdown that wasn't nearly as close as the final score suggests.
In their last game, the Raiders' attack bounced back, but their D was severely exposed against the Washington Commanders, led by backup Marcus Mariota with star gunslinger Jayden Daniels sidelined due to injury. They allowed Mariota to lead the Commanders' offense to 34 points in a 41-24 rout on the road.
Raiders surprisingly favored in Week 4
The Las Vegas Raiders have a good chance to bounce back and return to the win column in Week 4. They take on the Chicago Bears at home in Allegiant Stadium.
Like the Raiders, the Bears have had a rough start to the 2025 NFL season. They allowed J.J. McCarthy to lead a fourth-quarter comeback win against them in the opener, and he's been absolutely horrid in the seven other periods he's played so far. Then, they were drubbed, 52-21, by the Detroit Lions in Week 2.
However, Chicago proved its potential in its last game, blowing out the Dallas Cowboys, 31-14. Both the Bears and the Raiders come into their Week 4 clash at 1-2, but each team has been up and down in different ways.
FanDuel has this game as practically a "pick-em," with Las Vegas slightly favored by 1.5 points at home. The Raiders are listed at -110 on the moneyline. The offense has a good chance to show its mettle against a highly questionable Chicago defense. On the other hand, Las Vegas' D showed its warts when it allowed Marcus Mariota and the Washington Commanders to score four touchdowns and rack up 400 total yards.
This game will show which offense can be trusted more moving forward, and also test the capabilities of both defenses. The over/under reflects the potential for a shootout in this one, set at 48.5 points.
