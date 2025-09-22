3 Revealing Fantasy Stats from Raiders Loss to Commanders
The Las Vegas Raiders weren't able to get back in the win column in their Week 3 clash with the Washington Commanders, but they were able to get their offense back on track, even if a lot of the production came in garbage time. Their latest performance may not have been a great sign of things to come for this team's prospects in the 2025 NFL season, but it was an encouraging outing from a fantasy standpoint.
The Raiders were blown out, 41-24, but they did manage to score three touchdowns. The defense has fallen back down to earth after surprisingly decent showings in the first two games, as they allowed Commanders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota to run up the score on them in Week 3.
Las Vegas gave a preview of what they'll likely do a lot this season: rack up some nice offensive numbers while playing from far behind. That could be good news for their fantasy football drafters.
Raiders' passing game will do numbers
1. 210 yards on explosive passes
The arrival of Geno Smith promised a more explosive attack for the Las Vegas Raiders in the passing game. So far, he's delivered. Even when things aren't going well, like against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, that won't stop him from trying to air it out.
He was a lot more successful going deep versus the Washington Commanders this last time out. The Raiders garnered eight passing plays that went for 15 or more yards, totaling 210 yards on those plays. Smith also connected on three of his four attempts that went 20+ yards through the air, gaining 126 yards on those completions.
2. 28 pressures allowed
Las Vegas' offensive line was a concern this past offseason. Through three games, it's looked even more worrisome than originally anticipated. Against the Commanders, Geno Smith was pressured 28 times.
Things could look a bit better for the O-line once Jackson Powers-Johnson is back in the starting lineup, but it's an abysmally low floor to work from. The Raiders were playing from behind practically the entire game, which made it easier for Washington to tee up its pass rush without fear of getting exploited on runs. However, this could be a common scenario for Las Vegas this season, so they have to find a way to better protect their quarterback, even in obvious passing situations.
3. Ashton Jeanty three explosive runs
Ashton Jeanty had three carries that went for 11, 16, and 18 yards against the Commanders. He also had several rushes that were stuffed for one yard, no gain, or a loss.
In each of the Raiders' first three games, Jeanty has multiple plays where he shows his ability to make defenders miss and consistently break tackles. Unfortunately, Las Vegas' offensive line isn't giving him much opportunity to get into the second level. Hopefully, JPJ's return can change that.
