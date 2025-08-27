Raiders Today

3 Players the Raiders Should Hope Clear Waivers

The Las Vegas Raiders have a few things to consider should they choose to go bargain hunting on the waiver wire.

Ezekiel Trezevant

Cutdown day has come and gone around the National Football League. After trimming their roster down to 53 players, the Las Vegas Raiders must begin filling out their practice squad.

The Raiders Have Several Decisions to Make

First, it is worth noting that there are few quality options on the waiver wire for the Raiders to choose from. While any player that makes it to this point is talented, by NFL standards, the players on the waiver wire are there for a reason.

Las Vegas has more than a few players to choose from, but their best options might be players they already have experience with.

The waiver wire is deep, but there will be slim pickings for the Raiders and any other team looking to add impact players before the first week of the regular season.

Remember, only players who have been in the league for less than four seasons are eligible to hit the waiver wire after being waived on cutdown day. Below are arguably the best options for the Raiders.

So, which talented Raiders who were waived on Tuesday should Las Vegas hope go unclaimed?

Greedy Vance

The Raiders' decision to move on from Greedy Vance likely had to do with their confidence in their group of cornerbacks more than it had to do with Vance himself. The rookie cornerback had a solid training camp while continually improving on the field.

Raiders
Raiders defensive back Greedy Vance (41) and defensive lineman JJ Pegues (92) celebrate a sack on Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) during a preseason game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 23, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vance routinely played well in individual and team drills. He also performed well when given the chance during the preseason. Still, Vance is only a rookie and needs all the repetitions he can get.

It would not be a surprise if he does not make it through waivers, but if he does, the Raiders should add him.

Cam Miller

The Raiders' decision to waive Miller was no surprise, especially after trading a draft pick for veteran quarterback Kenny Pickett. However, Miller showed potential in limited action during the preseason, while also showing gradual improvement on the field during training camp.

Raiders
Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Cam Miller (5) looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Still, Miller also showed a need for improvement, which is understandable considering the massive jump he is making from college football's Football Championship Subdivision to the National Football League. Picking Miller up after and stashing him on the practice squad makes a lot of sense.

MJ Devonshire

Raider
Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback M.J. Devonshire (28) heads to the field for training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Raiders are familiar with M.J. Devonshire as they drafted the cornerback in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Las Vegas' new front office moved on from him early, which means bringing him back may be unlikely. However, he might be a solid practice squad addition for Las Vegas.

