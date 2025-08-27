3 Players the Raiders Should Hope Clear Waivers
Cutdown day has come and gone around the National Football League. After trimming their roster down to 53 players, the Las Vegas Raiders must begin filling out their practice squad.
The Raiders Have Several Decisions to Make
First, it is worth noting that there are few quality options on the waiver wire for the Raiders to choose from. While any player that makes it to this point is talented, by NFL standards, the players on the waiver wire are there for a reason.
Las Vegas has more than a few players to choose from, but their best options might be players they already have experience with.
The waiver wire is deep, but there will be slim pickings for the Raiders and any other team looking to add impact players before the first week of the regular season.
Remember, only players who have been in the league for less than four seasons are eligible to hit the waiver wire after being waived on cutdown day. Below are arguably the best options for the Raiders.
So, which talented Raiders who were waived on Tuesday should Las Vegas hope go unclaimed?
Greedy Vance
The Raiders' decision to move on from Greedy Vance likely had to do with their confidence in their group of cornerbacks more than it had to do with Vance himself. The rookie cornerback had a solid training camp while continually improving on the field.
Vance routinely played well in individual and team drills. He also performed well when given the chance during the preseason. Still, Vance is only a rookie and needs all the repetitions he can get.
It would not be a surprise if he does not make it through waivers, but if he does, the Raiders should add him.
Cam Miller
The Raiders' decision to waive Miller was no surprise, especially after trading a draft pick for veteran quarterback Kenny Pickett. However, Miller showed potential in limited action during the preseason, while also showing gradual improvement on the field during training camp.
Still, Miller also showed a need for improvement, which is understandable considering the massive jump he is making from college football's Football Championship Subdivision to the National Football League. Picking Miller up after and stashing him on the practice squad makes a lot of sense.
MJ Devonshire
The Raiders are familiar with M.J. Devonshire as they drafted the cornerback in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Las Vegas' new front office moved on from him early, which means bringing him back may be unlikely. However, he might be a solid practice squad addition for Las Vegas.
