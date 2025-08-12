Smith, Raiders' Offense, Have Plenty of Room for Improvement
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the process of implementing several new additions to their roster and coaching staff. The number of moves the Raiders made this offseason is bound to come with growing pains.
Las Vegas has plenty of room for improvement following its tie against the Seattle Seahawks. Raiders quarterback Geno Smith analyzed the team's performance after their first preseason game.
"I thought we started out really slow. That's kind of to be expected for a first preseason game. A lot of different rotations, a lot of different players in there. Guys got to get used to tackling and getting hit, just all the things that preseason brings," Smith said.
"But I thought in that second half we played really inspired football. I saw Coach Carroll running up and down the sidelines out of his mind a little bit. I thought Cam (Miller) played well. I thought Aidan (O’Connell) played well in the second half. I thought our entire team really fought for it. To be a preseason game, guys were competing and trying to win. I thought that was pretty cool.
Road From Here
Since their matchup against the Seahawks, the Raiders have had two practices. One was good, and one was not. However, the Raiders are putting in the work. Following training camp, Carroll acknowledged the practice in which his offense struggled.
"Yeah, we got real sloppy at the end there. That was the move the ball period, and that's what I was talking to them about. That was not a good performance by us at all finishing the day. We had a really good hard hitting day, and then we just got real sloppy at the line of scrimmage. It was a bunch of young guys, and we just need to do better with the cadence with them to help them along," Carroll said.
Carroll noted how he plans on correcting the issues that showed up in the Raiders' first preseason game, against the Seahawks. This week's practice and preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers will give Las Vegas two chances to improve again before their final preseason game next week.
The Raiders have primarily practiced against each other, making their preseason matchups against other teams valuable teaching tools.
"You get after them first off, like we did, and then we have to make sure that we work together. But like I said, a bunch of those were the young guys, and we were still hard counting and doing something and all of the intricacies of our cadence. It's just we didn't jive together. We have to mix better and make sure that we take care of those guys and know who you're working. We worked ourselves instead of working the defense," Carroll said.
