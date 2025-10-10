How Titans’ Cam Ward Presents Unique Challenge for Raiders’ Defense
Over the first five weeks of the season, the Las Vegas Raiders have already faced some of the more talented quarterbacks in the league. That will again be the case when the Raiders face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
The Raiders' Challenge
After facing the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft in Week 4, the Raiders will face the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft in Week 6. Las Vegas upcoming matchup against the Tennessee Titans will challenge a Raiders' defense that is still a work in progress.
Before practicing this week, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham explained a few of the things he has noticed about rookie quarterback Cam Ward. Las Vegas will have their work cut out for them.
"You see he has a live arm. He definitely has a live arm. I mean, he made a couple really good seam throws throughout the year. Has real good command of the offense for a rookie in terms of the check system they're using. You can see him doing that. I thought he did a good job with that,” Graham said.
“And then the poise at the end of the game, last game, you saw that come through, crazy situations and circumstances and how they won, but it was just real. You saw some poise there at the end. That throw down there in the two-minute that turned into the four-minute was a pretty good throw on the sideline."
Graham noted that Ward makes many of the types of throws Colts quarterback Daniel Jones completed against the Raiders' defense last Sunday. Las Vegas' defense must make the necessary adjustments, then they must properly execute those adjustments on game day.
"A lot of the quarterbacks right now are doing a good job because they're so athletic. It's a little bit different than when I first got in the league, but there's so many guys that can make plays out of the pocket when the protection breaks down," Graham said.
"I've seen him make the quick, easy throws from a three-step standpoint, getting the ball out on time, but a lot of the explosive plays have been with him moving around. So, you can see a combination of the two."
