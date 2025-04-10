Latest Mock From Top Expert Brings New Round 2 Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders lost two starting linebackers from 2024, Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, but they signed veteran stalwarts Elandon Roberts and Devin White.
Youth is still needed in the room, however; talent with a high ceiling would be a welcomed addition for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, too.
In his latest mock draft, ESPN's top draftnik Mel Kiper included a second-round selection, and the Raiders use it on UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger.
"Schwesinger came out of nowhere in 2024 with 115 tackles, 4 sacks and 2 interceptions," he wrote. "The Raiders have big question marks at linebacker after Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo both signed elsewhere. Schwesinger could join new additions Elandon Roberts and Devin White to rebuild the position."
Schwesinger is considered by many to be one of the top 3 or 4 linebackers in this draft class. Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema rates him at No. 4.
"Schwesinger is light for an NFL linebacker, but his elite processing speed and intelligence give him starter and impact ability as a Mike or Will linebacker for a 4-3 defense," wrote Sikkema.
Next Gen Stats rates Schwesinger No. 1 among his draft-eligible peers in production score, No. 10 in athleticism score, and No. 2 in total score; all were based on the 2025 NFL Combine's participants. His overall grade is a 6.36, which projects him as a "will eventually be plus-starter" type player.
Not bad at all for a projected Day 2 pick.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein evaluated Schwesinger and pointed out his "rare" maneuverability when attacking downhill and avoiding blocks along with strong mechanics and body control.
"Schwesinger went from walk-on to All-American at UCLA," wrote Zierlein. "He’s a human bloodhound, pairing elite instincts with an understanding of blocking schemes and run tracks. The pursuit speed is average but his play recognition helps him play fast. He’s undersized and takes the worst of it when blockers get on top of him, but he’s a good athlete in coverage. He’s also a sound technician as an open-field tackler and bona fide standout on special teams. Schwesinger was a starter for only one season, but his instincts, athleticism and competitiveness help him project as a future starter either inside or as a 4-3 Will linebacker."
