BREAKING: Raiders Shake Up QB Room Before Training Camp
On Monday afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders announced that they would be waiving quarterback Carter Bradley, less than two weeks before the team begins training camp.
Bradley, the son of former Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, was a 2024 undrafted free agent out of South Alabama, spending time between the practice squad and active roster last season.
During his final two seasons at South Alabama, Bradley put up 5,995 passing yards, 51 total touchdowns, and 19 interceptions, including a career year in 2022, where Bradley helped the Jaguars finish with a 10-3 record.
While Bradley did not feature for the Raiders during the regular season, Bradley played extensively during the 2024 preseason, appearing in two contests.
In his debut against the Dallas Cowboys, Bradley went 8/13 for 56 yards, and in the Raiders' preseason finale against the 49ers, Bradley went 9/21 for 169 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
Against the 49ers, with 1:36 remaining in the game, Bradley and the Raiders began their last minute drive at their own 11-yard line down 24-21. Bradley drove the Raiders down to the 49ers 20 yard line before a sack forced them to tie the game with a field goal.
With Bradley's departure, the Raiders appear to be proceeding with Geno Smith, Aidan O'Connell, and Cam Miller as their quarterbacks entering 2025.
New head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek are overhauling their roster, bringing back stability to the quarterback room, something the Raiders haven't had since 2021, the last season they made the playoffs.
Smith is the expected starter, barring anything unforseen as he looks to lead Las Vegas into a bold new era.
Now with Bradley's departure, the Raiders are expected to give rookie Cam Miller an extended look during the preseason.
Miller, a National Champion out of North Dakota State, could be in a position to inherit the backup role from Aiden O'Connell in the future, as O'Connell only has two years remaining on his current contract.
Unlike O'Connell, Miller, like Smith, is a mobile passer, allowing for a more seamless transition should Smith be forced to leave a game.
Something to watch for the future.
