Social Media Reacts to Raiders' Picks at No. 98 and 99
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Texas Tech guard Caleb Rogers with the No. 98 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With No. 99, they took William & Mary's tackle Charles Grant.
Our Hondo Carpenter asked Raider Nation how they felt, and they responded on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"I love taking two shots at one position there. Up your chances one is a dog," wrote one fan.
Another wrote, "It’s always weird when the coaches are actually confident in who they need to fit the scheme and team chemistry. It all seems on purpose and not just being flashy."
A less positive review said, "Ehhh. Raiders going quantity over quality this draft. In some ways it makes sense but clearly a solid but not spectacular draft so far."
"Bulking up the line.. I’m good with it. We got our X-factor man in Jeanty, a WR with top notch catching skills, and a CB that can turn out to be a steal along the way. Great draft so far imo," wrote a fan.
Regarding No. 99, which took William and Mary's offensive tackle Charles Grant, fans were also excited.
"Major needs addressed, stacking up some beef on that OL and I’m pretty sure we have depth and a solid line now.Gaps filled," one response said.
Per NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, who evaluated both prospects:
Rogers: "Durable, unselfish guard prospect with broad hips and adequate upper-body power. Rogers is smooth and effective as a pulling blocker but struggles to generate movement as a drive blocker due to his lack of bend. He protects from a wide base with a punch that is direct and forceful. He struggles with foot quickness and balance to stay in front of athletic rushers and crafty counters, though. He offers Day 3 value, but the ceiling appears to be capped."
Grant: "Highly consistent performer with elite length and better technique than many prospects coming from a higher level of competition. Grant played with both urgency and positioning in William & Mary’s zone-heavy approach, but he needs to add bulk and improve his pad level to play with the drive and anchor needed as a pro. The former high school wrestler utilizes a bag of tricks with his protection approach and possesses adequate core strength to absorb a speed-to-power pass rush. He could develop into a solid pro as either a guard or tackle if he cleans up issues with hand usage."
