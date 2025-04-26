BREAKING: Raiders Select OL Charles Grant in Third Round
With the No. 99 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected Charles Grant, an offensive lineman out of William & Mary.
General Manager John Spytek has always focused on the trenches during his time as an executive, and he adds another lineman on Day 2 of the draft.
Grant is a player who projects to have a high ceiling, showing off elite potential at the FCS level. Grant dominated for the Tribe, earning FCS All-American honors in the last two years.
While the Raiders’ starters on the offensive line are set, Grant and fellow third-round pick Caleb Rogers out of Texas Tech have a chance to compete for depth spots or even starting roles.
Grant’s most appealing trait as a raw offensive line prospect is his size. He stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 311 pounds, and has room to fill out his massive frame.
The newest Raider has a massive midsection and long arms, as his arm length measured out at 34 and ¾ inches. He should be able to slow down AFC West defensive ends with his length.
NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein thought highly of Grant, giving him a third-round grade, where the Raiders ultimately took him.
Zierlien’s overview of the little-known Grant is as follows:
“Highly consistent performer with elite length and better technique than many prospects coming from a higher level of competition. Grant played with both urgency and positioning in William & Mary’s zone-heavy approach, but he needs to add bulk and improve his pad level to play with the drive and anchor needed as a pro. The former high school wrestler utilizes a bag of tricks with his protection approach and possesses adequate core strength to absorb a speed-to-power pass rush. He could develop into a solid pro as either a guard or tackle if he cleans up issues with hand usage.”
The Raiders were solid on the offensive line last season, but Spytek was not comfortable with the current group, so he added multiple offensive linemen on the first two days of the draft, including Grant, who has a high ceiling and could be an impressive player eventually.
The Raiders have six draft picks remaining as the 2025 NFL Draft wraps up on Saturday afternoon.
Don't forget to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story on the draft again.
Please then let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.