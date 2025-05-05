New Raiders OL Charles Grant Is Ready to Prove Himself
The Las Vegas Raiders had one of their most productive draft classes in the last decade, adding several players who should have an instant impact this upcoming season. Although Ashton Jeanty and others will receive more recognition, the Raiders also added depth to the roster.
Las Vegas selected offensive lineman Charles Grant from William & Mary with the 99th pick in the draft. In his first press conference after being drafted, Grant credited William & Mary with helping him prepare for the National Football League.
"I'd say being at William and Mary helped me to be able to perfect my craft at that school. What I was doing, I was doing out there was to the best of my ability at that school," Grant said.
"So, just being able to learn as a kid going from playing one year in high school and getting a D1 scholarship and it turned me from that kid to an All-American in two years. So, just having that ability to pick up on that. And William and Mary is not a easy school, so just being a student and being a student of the game, I was learning that at William and Mary."
Still, although he understands players from smaller schools often get overlooked, he plans on using that as his motivation as he enters the league. As the Raiders look to revamp an offensive line that has struggled at times recently, he will have plenty of opportunity to do so.
After the draft, John Spytek clarified that Grant and fellow rookie offensive lineman Caleb Rogers would be allowed to earn playing time. Grant looks forward to the chance to prove himself on the highest level of football. The Raiders could use as much help as possible on the offensive line.
"And to be prepared for the next level or to make that jump, I just know that the mental fortitude, like I said about the wrestling thing, it's like, I'm going to make that jump just because I have a kind of a chip on my shoulder, because not j just being picked in the third round, but just from being from a quote unquote small school. I know what I can do, I've just got to prove it to everybody," Grant said.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about Charles Grant!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Charles Grant!