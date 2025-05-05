Raiders' Offensive Line Set to Receive Boost From Versatile Addition
For the second consecutive season, the Las Vegas Raiders drafted two offensive linemen they believe can help improve an offensive line that has struggled with continuity over the past two seasons. However, those struggles could soon be a distant memory.
The Raiders' offensive line will have some growing pains as they learn a new coaching staff, quarterback, running back and new offensive linemen Charles Grant and Caleb Rogers. The Raiders play to let both rookies battle for playing time, and potentially starting positions.
Grant noted that his time as a wrestler has significantly impacted his production on the football field. In his first press conference with the team after being drafted, Grant explained how his wrestling days have benefitted him in more ways than one.
"So, I'd say one thing is the mental fortitude. It takes a lot to go out on the mat and just keep doing it even when you're dog tired, just keep fighting and finishing the match. So, I'd say the mental fortitude is one thing. There's obstacles I've had to overcome in wrestling," Grant said.
So, I used to have the mindset like, 'Hey, if I used to do wrestling, if I used to wrestle for like, four hours a day, I know I can persevere through anything I've been going through.' So, just that mental fortitude. And I'd also say my ability to move off the ball, be quick, be nimble, and cut the backside off, just things like that. Having that note of how to position your body to be the best fit."
Grant elaborated on his journey towards playing football more permanently and what that realization was like for him. It was a decision that has significantly impacted his life.
“I'd say after my sophomore year on the field, that was my first full season playing. I got sophomore All-American, and I was getting kind of hit up by people that were associated with the NFL, so that was when the thought was like, 'I can actually do this.' That kind of did cross my mind, but it's something that I grabbed and just tried to strive for, to be a prospect that the NFL would want," Grant said.
