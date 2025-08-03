Raiders Building Offensive Line of the Future
The Las Vegas Raiders want to get things going this season and start turning things around, not only for the franchise but also for all of Raider Nation. They want to give them something to cheer about. That is something that the Raiders have not given their fans. That is why they made all of the changes they did this offseason and brought in a lot of veteran coaches who have had success in the NFL.
Head coach Pete Carroll made it clear since the first day he got to Las Vegas, he wants to start winning right now and not wait a couple of years down the road. And he has stuck with that all offseason long. Even general manager John Spytek made it clear that they are here to win now. That has been a good message that they have sent to all the players. They want to win games, and the head coach and general manager are all in with it.
Even with wanting to win now, the Silver and Black have still made decisions that will set them up well for the future. One area on the team that the Raiders are building now and for the future is the offensive line. The Raiders know who will be battling for the starting roles on the offensive line, but that did not stop them from drafting a couple of rookies in the 2025 NFL Draft.
If there is one thing that Carroll likes to do with all his team, it is building an offensive line. In this case, it is one for the future. These players will also be important pieces in backup roles this season as well. And if something happens to the starters, they will be ready to step in and play well.
"So we have amazing vets, defensively and offensively," said Raiders rookie offensive lineman Charles Grant. "So every day, I try to just talk to them. We watch film together, see the things that I'm doing that I can use to get better, the good things, the bad things. Just trying to, as they say, get one percent better every day, and the older guys are definitely helping out with that."
"Honestly, just kind of go out and show what I can bring to the table. No matter what happens, at the end of the day, I can help the team and show that I can help the team. So I think I'm doing that, trying to get better every day."
