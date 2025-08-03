Biggest Jump From College to the NFL For Raiders' Rookie
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the middle of training camp, and they have been putting in good work as they are getting set for the start of the season. One thing that the Silver and Black did well this offseason is bringing in players that will make them successful in 2025. The Raiders also had another good draft class. The Raiders' 2025 NFL Draft class seems like a good one, and they are doing everything they can in training camp to get familiar with the NFL.
These new Raiders rookies from the 2025 class want to leave their mark in training camp. They are taking everything in from their coaches, teammates, and anything else they can learn about the National Football League. The veterans are doing a good job of helping these new rookies as well. Because they know what it was like when they were rookies and were trying to make a mark.
For the Silver and Black, it has been all about the competition all offseason long. That is something that head coach Pete Carroll made clear with the team since day one. He wanted them to be a competitive group, and that is what the team has been showing in training camp so far. It is going to be fun to see how they get better as training camp goes on.
For the rookies, they need to figure out what works for them in the NFL and what does not work anymore from college to NFL football. That is something that rookies must identify, for they can have a better understanding and a better chance to have success when they are on the field.
"Honestly, I say, definitely the intensity. The intensity is something, but I mean, from rookie minicamp after that first feeling, I kind of knew what I had to bring to the table, and I think I've been living up to it," said Raiders rookie Charles Grant.
Grant also talked about how he feels like he belongs in the NFL.
"I'd say it definitely was a jump, for sure, but I don't think it was anything that I couldn't handle. Everybody tells me I belong. My parents say that every day I belong. I believe I belong too, so just going out there eyes forward and trying to get better."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.