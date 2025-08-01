WATCH: Raiders OL Charles Grant Speaks Following Training Camp
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders drafted offensive lineman Charles Grant to fill out their offensive line. Rogers will need time to develop, as he is making a significant jump in competition level as a rookie.
Rogers spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Pete Carroll spoke at the league meetings during the offseason. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: How do you see the pedigree of all the coaches in the AFC West, and how excited are you to go against all the coaches in your division?
Coach Carroll: "Well, I'm going to go about it in a very competitive manner. I've gone against these guys for a long time, and I'm not going to assume that I've got them figured out. We've got to study and work our tails off to figure out what's coming up now, how they've grown and evolved and all that. But to be battling against Andy [Reid] and Sean [Payton] and Jimmy Harbaugh, that's what it should be, and what will happen for us to survive the challenges of that division, we're going to be ready for whatever comes.
"And that's the way it should be. If you expect it to be easy, and you've got an advantage, I don't see it that way. The harder it is, the better it is for us to get good. And the sooner it's hard, the sooner we get better. And so, the challenge is enormous. Those guys are great, I have great respect for them. I happened to be sitting next to Jim on one side, and I've got Andy on the other side in these meetings yesterday, and we were having a blast."
Q: You talked about program builders, what have you seen from Bo Nix in his first year as a rookie with the Broncos?
Coach Carroll: "Well exactly what they would have hoped he would have been. I think he came through. I saw him from the opening game of the year and he was not ready to be the guy that he showed that he was later on in the season. He became a dynamic football player very quickly.
"I think a tremendous amount of credit to Sean [Payton], building him and making him. It's hard to figure those guys out sometimes, and everybody has their own way of going about it, and the results are all across the lot, how the young guys do. And you have to have your act together to figure that out, and Sean surely did."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take